DeWine names new director of Ohio Lottery Commission

COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine today named Patrick McDonald of Cleveland as director of the Ohio Lottery Commission. McDonald’s appointment is effective Feb. 23.

McDonald is currently chairman of the lottery commission and director of the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections. He has served on the commission since 2007 and has been chairman since 2011. Before those roles, McDonald also served as finance director for the Ohio Secretary of State, assistant director of the Ohio Department of Commerce, and a deputy state treasurer.