Chamber, partners create jobs list for laid off workers

YOUNGSTOWN — The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber and economic development partners in the region have built a list of companies with job opportunities for laid off workers from General Motors Lordstown, Magna Seating and Comprehensive Logistics.

Partners include the Greater Cleveland Partnership, Greater Akron Chamber and Medina County Economic Development Corporation in Ohio and the Shenango Valley and Lawrence County chambers in Pennsylvania.

“In an effort to keep individuals living and working in the area, we realize the importance of marketing employment opportunities to displaced workers at General Motors and supplier companies," said Marcy Angelo, the Chamber’s manager of Business Development and workforce initiative JobsNow.

“It’s important for us to work together,” said Alex McCoy, CEO of the Lawrence County Regional Chamber of Commerce. “This is an issue for more than just one community."

The list may be accessed at www.regionalchamber.com/economicdevelopment/edworkforce/jobsnow.