Black caucus repeats call for Northam to resign

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Black Virginia lawmakers have reiterated their call for Gov. Ralph Northam to resign, but stopped short of calling for Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax or Attorney General Mark Herring to step down.

The Virginia Legislative Black Caucus issued a statement tonight saying a sexual assault allegation against Fairfax must be "thoroughly investigated."

The lawmakers say they stand by their earlier call for Northam to resign over a racist photo in his medical school yearbook that featured someone in blackface and another person in Klan robes.

Days after the Northam scandal broke, Herring admitted he had worn blackface in college. The caucus says it appreciates the attorney general's honesty but is waiting for him to act further to "reassure" the state that he is fit to lead.