Arrest made in Speedway robbery, Boardman PD says

BOARDMAN — An arrest was made in connection with the robbery that took place at Speedway on Midlothian Boulevard Jan. 31, according to police reports.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Michael Cole, 23, of Boardman, for aggravated robbery at the intersection of Mahoning Avenue and North Dunlap Avenue, the reports said.

Cole approaches the counter at Speedway and lifted his shirt to show a gun, an employee told police. The employee at the counter locked himself in a rear room, and Cole ran away.