Arrest made in Speedway robbery, Boardman PD says


February 7, 2019 at 11:50a.m.

BOARDMAN — An arrest was made in connection with the robbery that took place at Speedway on Midlothian Boulevard Jan. 31, according to police reports.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Michael Cole, 23, of Boardman, for aggravated robbery at the intersection of Mahoning Avenue and North Dunlap Avenue, the reports said.

Cole approaches the counter at Speedway and lifted his shirt to show a gun, an employee told police. The employee at the counter locked himself in a rear room, and Cole ran away.

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Poland


Colonial
4 bedroom, 3.5 bath
$445000


Mineral Ridge


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$399000


Salem


Residential
4 bedroom, 6 bath
$649900