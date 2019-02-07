YSU nursing students practice chemical attack response

YOUNGSTOWN

Nursing students at Youngstown State University were getting experience Wednesday in case they are ever needed at a chemical accident or attack.

The School of Nursing and the Student Health Center took part in a drill to learn how to diagnose and treat victims of a chemical attack or a mass outbreak of an illness.

Also helping out were representatives of the Mahoning County Board Of Health, the Youngstown City Health District and MercyHealth.

Students were victims of a simulated anthrax outbreak. They were sent to triage, where they were asked what symptoms they had, then ushered into another room where they would receive the appropriate medication.

This is the fourth year the drill has taken place at YSU.

Wendy Thomas, an associate professor of nursing, said the exercise gives students practice for dispensing medication to a large amount of people in a short time span.

“There’s always a threat of bioterroism,” Thomas said. “People don’t think it will happen, but we need to be prepared.”

