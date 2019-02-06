Prepare for the deluge
Here's what the National Weather Service office in Cleveland says the Mahoning valley has in store through this soggy week:
Today
Patchy fog this morning. Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
Tonight
Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
Thursday
Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
Thursday Night
Rain. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
Friday
Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero.
Saturday
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.
Sunday
Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Sunday Night
Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Not as cool with lows in the mid 20s.
