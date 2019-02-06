Prepare for the deluge

Here's what the National Weather Service office in Cleveland says the Mahoning valley has in store through this soggy week:

Today

Patchy fog this morning. Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Tonight

Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Thursday

Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Thursday Night

Rain. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Friday

Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero.

Saturday

Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

Sunday

Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Sunday Night

Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Not as cool with lows in the mid 20s.