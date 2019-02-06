GM reports strong earnings as job cuts begin

DETROIT

General Motors Co. today reported strong 2018 full-year earnings.

The automaker said results were driven by strong pricing, surging crossover sales, growth of GM Financial earnings, disciplined cost control and the successful launch of the company’s all-new full-size pickup trucks: the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra.

GM reported better than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and revenue early Wednesday. GM earnings came in at $1.43 a share. Revenue rose slightly $38.4 billion.

GM job cuts begin this week, after the automaker last year said it will lay off thousands of workers and idle five plants amid cratering demand for passenger cars.

The company expects its restructuring strategy to save $2 billion-$2.5 billion in costs and drive higher profits. However, the GM job cut and plant closure plans have drawn political backlash.