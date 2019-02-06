Cohen testimony to House panel postponed again

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House intelligence committee has postponed closed-door testimony from President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, according to the panel’s chairman.

Michael Cohen was scheduled to speak with the committee Friday. C

alifornia Rep. Adam Schiff said in a statement that the interview has been rescheduled for Feb. 28 “in the interests of the investigation.” He did not say which investigation he was talking about.

Trump’s former fixer is a central figure in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible coordination between Russia and Trump’s campaign. He begins a three-year prison sentence in March after pleading guilty to campaign finance violations and lying to Congress.

Cohen was also scheduled to speak to the House Oversight and Reform Committee this week but pulled out, citing threats from Trump and the president’s attorney-spokesman, Rudy Giuliani.