SOTU | Trump: Congress has 10 days to secure southern border, no mention of emergency

WASHINGTON (AP)

President Donald Trump is addressing immigration in his State of the Union speech, saying Republicans and Democrats “must join forces” to confront what he’s calling “an urgent national crisis.”

Trump says Congress “has 10 days left to pass a bill that will fund our government, protect our homeland and secure our very dangerous southern border” ahead of a February 15 deadline. Critics dispute the level of danger at the border.



But he’s made no reference to the national emergency he’s threatened to declare if Democrats in Congress fail to give in to his demand for billions of dollars to build a wall along the southern border.

Trump says that lawmakers “have a moral duty to create an immigration system that protects the lives and jobs of our citizens.”

Democrats oppose Trump’s stalled wall as immoral and unnecessary.