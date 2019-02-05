Last person sought in woman's shooting death surrenders
YOUNGSTOWN — The last of six people charged in the killing of a McBride Street woman turned himself in overnight.
Marquise Torres-Willis, 21, turned himself in at the Mahoning County jail on a charge of murder.
He is charged in the Jan. 24 shooting death of Crystal Hernandez in her apartment.
Police said Torres-Willis and the other suspects were looking for her boyfriend when they fired at least 40 rounds at her apartment.
The boyfriend was not there but is charged in a shooting that led to the shooting that killed Hernandez.
