Last person sought in woman's shooting death surrenders

YOUNGSTOWN — The last of six people charged in the killing of a McBride Street woman turned himself in overnight.

Marquise Torres-Willis, 21, turned himself in at the Mahoning County jail on a charge of murder.

He is charged in the Jan. 24 shooting death of Crystal Hernandez in her apartment.

Police said Torres-Willis and the other suspects were looking for her boyfriend when they fired at least 40 rounds at her apartment.

The boyfriend was not there but is charged in a shooting that led to the shooting that killed Hernandez.