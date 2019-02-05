Dog food recall

USA Today today reported Hill's Pet Nutrition voluntarily recalled 25 products last week over concerns of excessive vitamin D, a problem that could be deadly.

Varieties of the company's canned Prescription Diet and Science Diet foods were affected in the recall. Hill's Pet Nutrition said in a statement a complaint about a dog exhibiting signs of high vitamin D levels prompted its recall.

Dogs who eat too much vitamin D can experience vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, frequent urination, excessive drooling and weight loss, according to the Food and Drug Administration. High doses of the vitamin can also cause kidney failure.

The company said in a statement it has "isolated the error" and is implementing additional testing to prevent this from happening in the future. No dry dog food from the company was affected, according to the recall.