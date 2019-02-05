VIENNA TRUSTEES | March 4 hearing set for Vienna police Sgt. Sheehy

-- 8:30 p.m. --

VIENNA

There will be a hearing for township police Sgt. Michael Sheehy to answer to charges against him. It will be during an executive session after the next township trustees meeting on March 4 at 7 p.m.

Sheehy will be suspended without pay until the hearing.

Trustees will determine his employment status based on the results of the hearing.

Trustees said the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation has two separate investigation into Sheehy; one for an incident at Mathews schools and one for reported thefts at the police station.

During Monday’s trustee meeting, a resident asked police Chief Bob Ludt if the police department had received any tips about Sheehy’s misconduct in the past several months. Ludt said if someone had contacted him about misconduct, he would have taken care of it, but nothing had been brought to his attention.

Trustees said officials can’t speak about the pending investigation as it could jeopardize the pending criminal case against Sheehy. They added the board will make no further statements on the situation.

Sheehy, 32, the former Mathews schools resource officer, was indicted on several charges by a Trumbull County grand jury Friday including possession of drugs, grand theft and breaking and entering.

He is accused of trespassing at Mathews High School to commit theft and of taking two AR-15 rifles from the police department along with $700 without consent.

-- 7 p.m. --

VIENNA

