OH WOW! reopens Wednesday

YOUNGSTOWN — OH WOW! The Roger & Gloria Jones Children's Center for Science & Technology, 11 W. Federal St., will reopen at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The center located reported frozen water pipes and caused it close late last week.



Contractors have been working at the historic McCrory building the last several days. The original projected reopening date was Monday, but it needed to be pushed back due to the need to order additional materials, the center said in a news release.