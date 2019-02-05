Lawmakers take on predatory land contracts

YOUNGSTOWN — State legislators announced plans to introduce companion bills aimed at fighting predatory land installment contracts.

State Reps. Michele Lepore-Hagan of Youngstown, D-58th, and Don Manning of New Middletown, R-59th, joined state Sens. Michael Rulli of Salem, R-33rd, and Sean O’Brien of Bazetta, D-32nd, today at the Mahoning County Courthouse to announce the upcoming legislation.

The bills – collectively called the Fair Lending through Contracts Act – are intended to provide protection to individuals who purchase homes through land installment contracts.

“Predator lenders have proven time and again that they’re willing to exploit and profit from vulnerable individuals who are looking for housing,” Lepore-Hagan said.

The proposed legislation – similar to Lepore-Hagan’s House Bill 368, which has been tied up in committee since 2017 – would require contracts between property owners and the prospective homeowner to be on record at county recorders’ offices, and makes landlords responsible for repairing their properties and making them habitable, providing inspection records and certificates of compliance and proving that all liens and code violations are alleviated on the property before execution.

