Ginsburg makes 1st public appearance since cancer surgery

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg made her first public appearance since undergoing lung cancer surgery in December.

The 85-year-old Ginsburg attended a concert at a museum a few blocks from the White House that is being given by her daughter-in-law and other musicians. Patrice Michaels is married to Ginsburg's son, James. Michaels is a soprano and composer.

The concert is dedicated to Ginsburg's life in the law.

Ginsburg had surgery in New York on Dec. 21. She missed arguments at the court in January, her first illness-related absence in more than 25 years as a justice.

She has been recuperating at her home in Washington since late December.

Ginsburg had two previous bouts with cancer. She had colorectal cancer in 1999 and pancreatic cancer in 2009.

The justice sat in the back of the darkened auditorium at the National Museum of Women in the Arts.