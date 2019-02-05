Fifth suspect in shooting death of Crystal Hernandez in custody

YOUNGSTOWN

A fifth suspect in the Jan. 24 shooting death of Crystal Hernandez in her McBride Street apartment is in custody.

Joquaun Blair, 21, surrendered to U.S. Marshals late this afternoon, a marshals spokesman.

Blair is one of six people charged with murder in the death of Hernandez, 24, who died in her apartment after several men shot it up looking for her boyfriend.

One more suspect is still at large.