Super Bowl LIII: Tied 3-3 after three quarters

— 9:10 p.m.

The Rams finally have scored, but the longest touchdown drought in Super Bowl history continues.

Greg Zuerlein kicked a 53-yard field goal late in the third quarter to allow the Rams to pull even with the Patriots at 3-3.

The big play of the Rams’ scoring drive was Jared Goff’s 18-yard pass to Robert Woods on a third-and-7 play. The Rams had been stopped on their first eight third-down plays of the game.

The third quarter ended with the 3-3 tie, the first time no touchdowns had been scored through three quarters in Super Bowl history. The previous longest touchdown drought came in the 1989 Super Bowl between the Bengals and 49ers when the first touchdown was scored with 50 seconds remaining in the third quarter. San Francisco won the game 20-16.

———

8:40 p.m.

Patriots safety Patrick Chung has suffered a right arm injury that knocked him out of the Super Bowl early in the third quarter.

Chung suffered the injury when his right arm was caught between teammate Jonathan Jones’ helmet and Rams running back Todd Gurley’s helmet on a tackle.

While still on his back, Chung pounded the turf in frustration. His arm was placed in a black air cast. The Patriots announced Chung will not return to the game.

A cart came out, but Chung walked off the field for the Patriots locker room with the cart trailing behind.

———

8:30 p.m.

Maroon 5 closed out its glitzy halftime show with frontman Adam Levine going shirtless for “Moves Like Jagger,” and a controversy-free performance was complete.

Rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi each performed one truncated song. A marching band and a gospel choir joined in, but there was no apparent reference onstage to supporting former San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick, a focal point following his kneeling during the national anthem to protest social injustice.

———

8 p.m.

The expected Super Bowl slugfest is a snoozer at halftime.

New England leads Los Angeles 3-0 on a 42-yard field goal by Stephen Gostkowski, making for the second-lowest scoring first half in the game’s history. Only Pittsburgh’s 2-0 halftime lead over Minnesota in the 1975 Super Bowl — won by the Steelers, 16-6 had fewer points.

Denver was the previous team to go scoreless during the Super Bowl in 2014 against Seattle.

New England dominated in time of possession, holding the football for 19 minutes, 52 seconds, while Los Angeles had it for 10:08. The Patriots also outgained the Rams in total yardage 195-57.

Tom Brady, seeking his sixth Super Bowl win, was 15 of 25 for 160 yards and an interception. Julian Edelman was his main target, catching seven passes for 93 yards.

Jared Goff was 5 of 12 for just 52 yards as the Rams were 0 for 6 on third downs. Star running back Todd Gurley had only 10 yards rushing on three attempts.