YSU women roll to 9th Horizon win

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown State women's basketball team scored the first 19 points in rolling past Detroit Mercy 91-45 on Saturday at Beeghly Center.

The Penguins (17-5, 9-2 Horizon League) saw seven of their nine roster players score in double figures. That's the first time seven have scored at least 10 points in one game since 1991.

By making 34-56 shots (60.7), the Penguins produced their third highest all-time scoring percentage.

Allison Smolinski led YSU with 20 points,

