UAW's Green pens 2nd letter to Trump before attending SOTU

Staff report

LORDSTOWN

United Auto Workers Local 1112 President Dave Green has sent a second letter to President Donald Trump asking for his help in saving GM Lordstown and about U.S. autoworker jobs.

Green, co-chair of the Drive It Home Ohio campaign, will attend Trump’s State Of The Union address Tuesday as a guest of U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th. The campaign is a grassroots coalition of business, labor and elected leaders who are urging GM to reinvest in the Lordstown plant.

In his letter, Green states that since he first wrote to the president July 6, 2018, “General Motors has announced [it’s ending] production of the Chevy Cruze in Lordstown.”

The president has not responded to the initial letter.

“This will have an impact on over 40,000 jobs in the state of Ohio. While this may not seem that important to you, it will have a devastating impact on many families, businesses and communities, especially here in the Mahoning Valley, a place that I call home,” Green writes.

