10 high schools compete today in National Ocean Science Bowl

YOUNGSTOWN

“The United States has how many marine sanctuaries?” students were asked in a team competition Saturday at Youngstown State University’s Kilcawley Center.

Neither team – from Ursuline and Boardman high schools – had the right answer. It was 13.

“Which of the following is not a biological significant nutrient found in sea water?” the questioner asked. “Potassium,” an Ursuline student answered.

“Yes,” the questioner said.

The questions were asked in one of dozens of competitions involving 10 high schools at the 17th annual National Ocean Science Bowl. Teams from as far away as Louisville, Ky., competed in the game, which is called the “Penguin Bowl.”

The late Dr. Ray Beiersdorfer, a professor of geologic and environmental sciences at YSU, started the competition after seeing one in Boulder, Colo.

“Dr. Ray” died Oct. 11 after a heart attack. In his memory, many of the students and organizers wore Hawaiian shirts, which was one of Dr. Ray’s signature clothing styles.

