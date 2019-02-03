YSU's Dana School playing part in Super Bowl LIII

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

They say there’s a Youngstown connection just about everywhere, and this year’s Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta is no exception.

More than two dozen alumni, faculty, staff and student musicians from Youngstown State University’s Dana School of Music are providing the musical orchestration for the singing of “America the Beautiful” during Super Bowl pregame ceremonies in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday.

“We’re so excited to know that music performed by our students and faculty will be heard by millions across the globe,” said Randall Goldberg, Dana director. “I can’t wait for the game.”

The Dana school was approached about recording the music by Derek Dixie, a Youngstown native and former Dana School of Music student. Dixie, along with co-arranger/orchestrator and pianist Victoria Theodore, are arranging and orchestrating “America the Beautiful” for the pregame ceremonies.

