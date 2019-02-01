VPA slates Black History Month performances

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown City School District’s Visual and Performing Arts’ Black History Month performances boast the theme, "Let Us Build a New World Together...a Tribute to the Civil Rights Movement."

The Chaney VPA Black History Month Performance will be at 6 p.m. Feb. 7 in the Chaney High School Auditorium. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

East’s program is at 6 p.m. Feb. 28, in that school’s auditorium and doors open at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free to both schools’ performances.

"This school year, our performances and projects are largely focused on the concept of building a better community and a better world,” said Tracy Schuler Vivo, YCSD’s visual and performing arts director. “As we reflect this February during Black History Month, the Civil Rights Movement, commencing some 70 years ago, was mainly a nonviolent movement that did just that. Its presence shaped our world for the better."

The performances will pay tribute to the Civil Rights Movement. Each school's performance will be unique in its presentation, cast and performance pieces. Similarities between the two performances will be in the set design and performance pieces presented in a collaborative effort by the combined East and Chaney students who attend the 11th and 12th grade VPA intensive tracks housed at Youngstown Rayen Early College High School.

Mahoning Valley Sojourn to the Past will join in both performances with a reading penned by the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Performance pieces will include dramatic readings focusing on figures including Rosa Parks, Dr. King and the Little Rock Nine. Dance and instrumental music pieces will feature poignant songs including "Oh Freedom," "People Get Ready," 'What's Going On," "Rise Up," "Glory," "Ain't Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me Around" and "I am Free."

For further information regarding the school district's Visual and Performing Arts or the VPA February performances, contact Schuler Vivo at 330-744-8830 or at Tracy.Schuler-Vivo@youngstown.k12.oh.us.