UPDATE | Vienna cop Michael Sheehy indicted

WARREN

A Trumbull County grand jury today indicted Vienna Police Sgt. Michael Sheehy on two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of theft in office, petty theft, possessing criminal tools, aggravated possession of drugs and grand theft.

Sheehy, 32, became the Mathews schools resource officer last September. Before that, he had been the Drug Abuse and Resistance Education officer for the district.

The indictment alleges Sheehy trespassed Mathews High School Dec. 16 “with purpose to commit therein any theft offense.”

The other seven counts revolve around incidents at the police department.

Township police Lt. Brian Darbey filed a criminal complaint Tuesday in Girard Municipal Court stating Sheehy took two AR-15 rifles from the department without consent and removed $700 from a police vehicle after gaining access into the vehicle with a lockout kit, which the indictment refers to as a “slim jim.”.

The indictments indicate the money was stolen from the police cars Monday. The indictment states Sheehy took $700 from the department Monday in a count of petty theft, and tied the charges of possessing criminal tools and braking and entering to Monday.

The indictment states that Sheehy is accused of possessing fentanyl, a Schedule 2 opioid. Tuesday, Girard Municipal Court Judge Jeffrey Adler ordered Sheehy to complete an in-patient recovery program at First Step Recovery the same day.

The indictment indicates the incident involving two AR-15s occurred Jan. 23. Charges of theft in office and grand theft are tied to Jan. 23, and both mention firearms.

He was arrested Monday night. He was released from the Trumbull County jail Tuesday when his $15,000 bond was paid, and he was placed on house arrest.

