UPDATE | A capture and a surrender occur in case of young mom's shooting

The death of a woman Jan. 24 in her East Side apartment as she was holding her son was the culmination of three shootings that day, police said.

As three suspects were arraigned on murder charges in the death of Crystal Hernandez, 24, police Friday charged her boyfriend, Gabriel Smith, 19, and Lavante Perry, 24, with felonious assault.

Smith was in custody Friday night, U.S. Marshals announced. Perry was not in custody Friday.

Detective Sgt. Rick Spotleson said the group that killed Hernandez fired shots at Smith earlier in the day Jan. 24. Smith and Perry then retaliated with a shooting at 1050 McGuffey Road. Later in the evening, about 9:20 p.m., Hernandez was killed after a hail of gunfire at her McBride Street apartment after the suspects went there looking for Smith and Perry.

Police have charged eight people total: six people with her slaying with four now in custody, the latest being Maurice Redrick, 19, who surrendered Friday, the marshal’s service said.

Also being sought in the death of Hernandez are are Marquise Torres-Willis, 21, and Joquaun Blair, 22.

City Law Director Jeff Limbian said the shootings all stemmed from an attempted robbery of drugs and money.

