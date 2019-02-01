Two Vienna Township dogs involved in attacks are put down

HUBBARD

The Vienna Township dogs that attacked six people in the last seven months were euthanized Friday, the Trumbull County Dog Warden confirmed.

“The owners decided that was the best thing to do. We recommended it,” said Michelle Goss, Trumbull County executive dog warden.

Zeke, a 50-pound pit bull, and Lexi, a 45-pound pit bull/boxer mix, were owned by Samantha and Joseph Sirna, of Vienna, according to police reports.

“No one wants to see that but we didn’t want them in the community either,” Goss said.

The most recent attack occurred Jan. 21, when the two dogs mauled Veronica Williams, who was working at Hubbard Pet Resort in Hubbard Township, according to police reports.

Williams’ coworker was also bit when she attempted to get the dogs off of Williams.

The incident follows a 24-hour period in June in which the dogs attacked four people.

