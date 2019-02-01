Pedestrian hit by car in Youngstown, sent to hospital

YOUNGSTOWN

A pedestrian was transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital Friday night with injuries after being hit by a car on Midlothian Boulevard between Helena Avenue and Handel’s Court.

Youngstown police had fully blocked off Midlothian Boulevard between Helena Avenue and Market Street by 7:30 p.m.

Officers at the scene offered no details on the incident, but were photographing a dark, four door compact SUV on Helena Avenue that had sustained damage to its front driver’s side bumper and headlight.