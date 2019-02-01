Ohio woman dies of injuries from hit-and-run mobile home crash

COLUMBUS (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say a woman who was injured when a hit-and-run driver crashed into her mobile home has died.

The Columbus Dispatch reports 62-year-old Judith Wade, of Franklin Township in Franklin County, died Thursday at a Columbus hospital.

Wade and her 5-year-old granddaughter, Lilliana Kontul, were seriously injured Jan. 19 when an SUV left the road and then crashed through a fence and the mobile home before hitting a vehicle parked on the other side.

Lilliana was hospitalized at the time in stable condition.

The driver of the SUV hasn't been identified.