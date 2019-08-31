Three arrested in search warrants
YOUNGSTOWN
Police Thursday arrested three people while serving search warrants at two separate homes investigating drug activity.
About 5:50 p.m. at a 2614 Hunter Ave. home, police found heroin and crack cocaine. Arrested there on drug charges was Terrence May, 43, who listed the home has his address, and JaimeDonley, 36, of Struthers
At a 266 Dupont Ave. home about 4:50 p.m., police found scales, crack cocaine and a .22-caliber semiautomatic handgun. Arrested there on drug charges was Andre Springs, 34.
All three are in the Mahoning County jail.
