Remember: Trash collection delayed due to holiday


August 30, 2019 at 12:10p.m.

YOUNGSTOW — TheYoungstown Department of Public Works reminds residents there will be no residential garbage collection Monday in observance of Labor Day. Garbage collection will resume Tuesday and will be on a one-day delay. To avoid missed service, place trash at the curb the evening before service day.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Mineral Ridge


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$349900


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$850000