Olsen pleads not guilty for threatening fed agents
YOUNGSTOWN — The Boardman teen indicted on charges of threatening federal agents pleaded not guilty at his arraignment today at Thomas D. Lambros Federal Building and Courthouse.
Justin Olsen, 18, will remain in custody pending his trial.
Olsen was arrested Aug. 6 after an FBI investigation into his online activity revealed statements threatening violence. When he was arrested, investigators found more than 20 guns and 10,000 rounds of ammunition.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 31, 2019 midnight
Justin Olsen pleads not guilty to federal charges
- August 13, 2019 12:28 a.m.
Boardman teen faces fed charges in threat case
- August 12, 2019 7:17 p.m.
Boardman teen's menacing case now handled by feds
- August 7, 2019 noon
Boardman man in custody for threatening fed agents
- August 9, 2019 12:05 a.m.
Boardman teen charged with threatening fed, gay bar
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.