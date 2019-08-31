Olsen pleads not guilty for threatening fed agents

YOUNGSTOWN — The Boardman teen indicted on charges of threatening federal agents pleaded not guilty at his arraignment today at Thomas D. Lambros Federal Building and Courthouse.

Justin Olsen, 18, will remain in custody pending his trial.

Olsen was arrested Aug. 6 after an FBI investigation into his online activity revealed statements threatening violence. When he was arrested, investigators found more than 20 guns and 10,000 rounds of ammunition.