Man robbed crossing street


August 30, 2019 at 10:39a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Police said a man crossing the street Thursday afternoon on South Avenue near East Lucius Avenue was robbed at gunpoint.

Four juveniles approached the man and demanded his phone and when he said no, one of them held a gun to his head, police said.

The juveniles took cash and two phones and ran away, police said.

