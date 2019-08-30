Lakeview student charged with inducing panic after threat

CORTLAND

A Lakeview High School student, 15, is charged in Trumbull County Juvenile Court with inducing panic and telecommunications harassment after he is alleged to have made a threat over electronic media Thursday.

School officials learned of the threat and notified the school's resource officer. The male was removed from the school and taken to the juvenile justice center.

Lakeview Superintendent Velina Jo Taylor released the following statement: "This matter was handled quickly with the well-being and safety of our students, staff, and community as a whole as our primary concern," according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator's broadcast partner.