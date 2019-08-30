Lakeview student charged with inducing panic after threat
CORTLAND
A Lakeview High School student, 15, is charged in Trumbull County Juvenile Court with inducing panic and telecommunications harassment after he is alleged to have made a threat over electronic media Thursday.
School officials learned of the threat and notified the school's resource officer. The male was removed from the school and taken to the juvenile justice center.
Lakeview Superintendent Velina Jo Taylor released the following statement: "This matter was handled quickly with the well-being and safety of our students, staff, and community as a whole as our primary concern," according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator's broadcast partner.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 24, 2018 midnight
METRO DGEST || Ex-Howland student charged in threat
- October 26, 2015 midnight
More inducing-panic charges from schools
- February 25, 2018 1:42 a.m.
SCHOOL THREATS | Crazy week of threats, arrests around Valley, Ohio
- February 23, 2018 1:11 p.m.
SCHOOL THREAT | Liberty student may face inducing panic charge
- February 24, 2018 midnight
school threats
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.