History society plans annual Founder’s Day event

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning Valley Historical Society’s 144th annual Founders Day open house will take place Sept. 8 at Tyler History Center, 325 W. Federal St., with many free activities.

“This annual event gives the community a chance to look back on its deep history and reminds us all how resourceful and resilient the Mahoning Valley has always been,” said Bill Lawson, MVHS executive director. “One good example is the Mahoning River, which we are featuring this year. From early settlers recognizing the area’s potential, to decades of economic and industrial development, to the important work of reclamation and recreational enhancement, the river has shaped who we are as much as we have tried to shape it.”

Admission to Tyler History Center will be free on open house Sunday. The other MVHS facility, Arms Family Museum on Wick Avenue, will be closed that day.

Founders Day activities will include a Local History Fair, where many local or regional historical societies, museums, and groups will display information. Friends of the Mahoning River, partnering with MVHS for the day’s tours, will also have a special display.

Archivists will give an overview of the two-dimensional collections and services provided in the Archives Resource Center. There will be family-friendly games and ice cream making in tribute to Harry Burt, inventor of the Good Humor Bar.

The History To Go Event Series 2019 will offer the Founders Day Mahoning River Walking Tour at noon and 2:30 p.m.

Parking will be free along the side of the Tyler. For information, go to mahoninghistory.org.