Bayley named director of development for Meridian HealthCare


August 30, 2019 at 3:58p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Rebecca Bayley, former director of admissions and marketing at Cardinal Mooney High School, has been named director of development for Meridian Health Care by the organization’s CEO, Larry Moliterno.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Mineral Ridge


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$349900


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$850000