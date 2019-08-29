Youngstown cops arrest man on weapons charge

YOUNGSTOWN — A man who police said threatened to shoot a woman who complained about him smoking crack cocaine Wednesday in front of her children was arrested on a weapons charge.

Roy Meadows, 56, of Almyra Avenue, is in the Mahoning County jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and domestic violence. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Police were called to Meadows’ South Side home about 4:40 p.m. and when they arrived there were several children outside, reports said. Reports said a woman told officers she had asked Meadows to stop smoking crack in front of the children and he became angry, grabbed a shotgun and racked a round in the chamber.

Meadows told police he grabbed the shotgun because the woman said she was sending someone to beat him up, reports said.

Witnesses told police there was a shotgun under the mattress in the room where Meadows sleeps and police found the gun there, reports said.

Reports said on his way into a cruiser, Meadows threatened to get an AK-47 rifle when he is released from jail and kill everyone who was there.