Window World's Fred Moran parachutes into 173rd Canfield Fair


August 29, 2019 at 11:51a.m.

CANFIELD

Fred Moran, the chief financial officer for Window World of Youngstown, didn’t stand on any windows to usher in the 173rd annual Canfield Fair’s opening Thursday morning.

Instead, the 84-year-old Army veteran and longtime businessman parachuted from a small plane that was about 12,000 feet above the fairgrounds.

“The first few seconds [of the jump] got my attention. Outside of that, I was looking forward to it,” Moran said after his uneventful landing in an enclosed grassy area, where he was greeted with cheers.

