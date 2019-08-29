Penguin City Brewing announcing new Lost River product


August 29, 2019 at 11:13a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Penguin City Brewing Co. announced its second product since its launch, a peach and ginger flavored hard seltzer called Lost River. The beverage is made with peaches from White House Fruit Farm.

Lost River will be debuted tomorrow at Penguin City Brewing’s anniversary party from 6 to 11 p.m. at the brewery, located at 530 Mahoning Ave. The brewery is donating $1 from every case sold to the Friends of the Mahoning River.

