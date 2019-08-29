Ohio homeowner fatally shoots 2 teens; says they trespassed

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Police say an Ohio homeowner fatally shot two teenagers who he said were trespassing around his garage at night.

Dayton police say the man called authorities immediately afterward to report the shooting Wednesday night in a neighborhood just west of the city’s downtown. He was questioned by detectives.

Investigators haven’t released the man’s name or any further details about the circumstances of the shooting.

The Montgomery County coroner’s office today identified the slain Dayton teens as Devin Henderson and Javier Harrison, both 17.

Harrison’s father told WHIO-TV the teens often spent time smoking marijuana at the garage where they were shot. It’s unclear whether they knew the man who shot them.

A vehicle was towed from the scene, but police haven’t publicly explained its connection to the investigation.