Man faces charges after leading police in chase through Warren area

WARREN

Maurice L. Cox, 29, of Comstock Street Northeast is now facing facing seven felony charges, including three of felonious assault, after a chase Wednesday that injured a Warren police officer and involved collisions with two police cruisers, disabling one.

If convicted of the three felonious assault charges, he could get about 30 years in prison. He is also charged with felony assault, obstructing official business and two counts of failure to comply with the orders of a police officer. He will be arraigned this afternoonAUG29 in Warren Municipal Court.

Cox traveled 90 to 100 miles per hour during part of the chase, Warren police said.

Warren police officer Trevor Sumption suffered a broken ankle by stepping in a hole while chasing Cox through the woods and deploying his stun gun a short time before other officers captured Cox.

The chase began at 4:28 p.m. when Cox tried to ram a Howland officer's cruiser in the driveway of Taco Bell, 2752 Elm Road, and then did hit the cruiser.

The officer followed the vehicle onto nearby Gretchen Drive, where the vehicle tried to ram the officer again, then turned onto North Road at 55 miles per hour, where Cox's vehicle hit the officer's cruiser again and disabled it.

Other officers, including one from Howland, picked up the chase as it headed onto East Market and Eastland Avenue in Warren, then Youngstown Road, Elm Road, Vine, Scott, North Park, Atlantic, Summit, Parkman, Southern, Northwest, Dennison, Northwood, Lexington and Parkman, where some officers discontinued the chase.

Cox's vehicle was traveling about 80 miles per hour as it continued through the Northwest part of the city.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol observed Cox's vehicle from a helicopter as it crashed at Haliday Avenue Southwest, and Cox got out and fled through the woods near the former Warren Western Reserve High School. He was then captured by police at 4:46 p.m.

Cox was taken to the hospital for breathing issues and was later taken to the county jail.