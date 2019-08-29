Fire departments at scene of house fire in Girard


August 29, 2019 at 2:55p.m.

GIRARD — Several fire departments are containing a fire that caused a two-story house to collapse on West Liberty Street.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire.

Girard, Weathersfield and McDonald firefighters are on the scene. Heavy smoke can be seen from several miles away.

