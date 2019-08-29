Fire departments at scene of house fire in Girard
GIRARD — Several fire departments are containing a fire that caused a two-story house to collapse on West Liberty Street.
Nobody was home at the time of the fire.
Girard, Weathersfield and McDonald firefighters are on the scene. Heavy smoke can be seen from several miles away.
More like this from vindy.com
- December 29, 2017 3:45 p.m.
Crews battle Mineral Ridge fire
- September 19, 2008 10:18 a.m.
Neighbors, fire officials survey damage from Girard explosion
- September 19, 2008 12:01 a.m.
Explosion rocks Girard
- December 20, 2018 midnight
Probing Liberty fire
- August 5, 2012 5:06 p.m.
Storm rips off roofs, downs trees in Girard; funnel clouds spotted
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.