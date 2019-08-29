UPDATE | Feds unseal complaint against man accused of threatening JCC

CLEVELAND — Federal officials have unsealed a federal complaint against James P. Reardon, the New Middletown man accused of threatening a mass shooting at Youngstown's Jewish Community Center.

Reardon, who faces a federal count of transmitting threatening communications via interstate commerce, is expected to appear before Youngstown federal magistrate in the next week to 10 days, authorities said.

Reardon last month posted a video to Instagram in which he appeared to be threatening gun violence at the center.

Herdman said today was "the appropriate time" to unseal Reardon's complaint, after being sealed for more than a week.

U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman declined to comment specifically on any ongoing investigation in Reardon or others who may be involved with him.

"We're always trying to figure out if there is a broader network at-play, and our investigation is ongoing," he said.

Reardon remains in federal custody at the Mahoning County jail.

The Youngstown Area Jewish federation issued this statement afterward: "We are grateful law enforcement took the threat posed by James Reardon, Jr. seriously, and have confidence in the legal process. We are thankful this is a case where everything went right. The outpouring of support from the community, locally, statewide, and nationally, is greatly appreciated. Though we know of no other threats to the Jewish community or our agencies, we continue to be vigilant about security at the Federation, its agencies, and the area synagogues. We are safe, secure, and open."

Reardon Jr., 20, of Eastwood Drive, was arrested Aug. 17 and accused of making threats against the JCC. The Vindicator reported Aug. 20 that a U.S. Marshals spokesman said a detainer was placed on Reardon in anticipation of federal charges.