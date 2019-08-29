Alert Warren cops find suspected drugs in baby's diaper

WARREN

LaQuisha D. Dukes, 27, of Duke Avenue Southeast, is charged with child endangering and traffic violations, and Chaylon A. Breckenridge, 31, of Fifth Street Southwest is charged with tampering with evidence after a Wednesday traffic stop, when police found suspected drugs in a baby’s diaper.

An officer made a stop on Burton Street and found that Dukes was driving on a suspended license. There was a child in a baby seat in the back and another child seated next to the baby.

Because Dukes and Breckenridge were acting suspiciously, officers checked the baby seat but didn’t find anything suspicious. Then they asked Dukes to change the baby’s diaper. While doing that, officers saw a bindle of a white substance come out of the diaper. They also found three baggies of white and brown substances that police collected as evidence.

Officers had ambulance personnel come to the scene to check the baby to make sure he had not been exposed to dangerous substances.

Dukes and Breckenridge were taken to jail.