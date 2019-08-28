Warren assistant law director nabs robbery suspect

WARREN

Conner R. McKenney, 20, of Central Parkway Ave. SE, will be arraigned today in Warren Municipal Court on misdemeanor carrying concealed weapons and felony robbery after police say he robbed the Garfield Convenient store, 270 Garfield Drive NE, Tuesday morning, of a pack of cigarettes.

Atty. Nick Graham, assistant Warren law director, was outside of the store at the time and captured McKenney, police said. Graham prosecutes criminal cases in Warren Municipal Court, so he presumably will not be involved in the prosecution of this case.

A police report says Graham had just gotten coffee in the store about 8:15 a.m. and was in his car when he saw McKenney running from the store with a store clerk chasing him.

Graham followed McKenney in Graham's car. When McKenney slowed near Willard Avenue, Graham "flashed his badge and Mr. McKenney threw the cigarettes.

The report says Graham "ordered Mr. Kenney on the ground, and Mr. Kenney came towards Atty. Graham and lifted his shirt up and advised he had a knife and asked Atty. Graham to take it."

When police arrived, Graham had McKenney "on the ground" and had possession of the knife. Police took him to the Trumbull County jail.