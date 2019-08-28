Svitolina eliminates Venus Williams at US Open
NEW YORK (AP) — Venus Williams needed a little pick-me-up on a rainy day in New York.
It takes more than caffeine to beat Elina Svitolina, though.
Williams had a resurgence after some coffee was sent her way after dropping the first set against the No. 5 seed, but Svitolina charged back and eventually beat Williams 6-4, 6-4 in a second-round match.
The cup of coffee was delivered from Williams' team in the stands to a ballboy, who tried to bring it to Williams. But she walked off to the court between sets before he could get it to her, so he eventually dropped it off next to her seat.
Williams then came back to take a 3-0 lead to start the second. But having to save four break points for a tough hold in that third game seemed to take something out of the 39-year-old Williams, as Svitolina came right back to take five straight games for a 5-3 lead.
Williams then fought off five match points in a 22-point game to hold her serve before Svitolina eventually ended it on her sixth chance, improving to 13-3 in Grand Slam matches this season.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 3, 2019 11:52 a.m.
Opelka pulls off another upset at Wimbledon, beats Wawrinka
- September 5, 2017 1:05 p.m.
Keys beats Svitolina; 4 US women in Open QFs
- July 10, 2019 midnight
Serena rallies past Riske into Wimbledon semifinals
- January 25, 2005 midnight
Sharapova advances to semifinals
- January 22, 2004 midnight
AUSTRALIAN OPEN Third-seeded Venus Williams delights crowd
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.