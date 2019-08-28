Riley faces kidnapping, other charges from hostage drama

WARREN

A Warren police report says Shawn M. Riley not only threatened to kill the mother of his three children Tuesday during a hostage standoff, he dragged her by her hair, held a knife to her throat, cut the left side of her face, choked her until she fell unconscious, punched her a half dozen times and kicked her with steel-toed boots.

Photo Photo Shawn M. Riley

The police report says she suffered a deep facial laceration several inches long, and her face was badly bruised and swollen. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Riley, 25, of Bane Street Southwest in Warren Township, be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. today in Warren Municipal Court on kidnapping , felonious assault and aggravated burglary in the episode that began about 4:10 p.m. and ended at about 8 p.m. when Riley gave himself up to police.

The woman, 25, had just picked up her three daughters from school and was talking on her phone in front of an apartment at 423 Martin St. SW in the Highland Terrace apartments when Riley showed up, she told police.

He grabbed her phone and dragged her by the hair into the apartment.

The police report says Riley told the three girls to come inside the apartment and put them in the front bedroom. Capt. Jeff Cole of the Warren Police Department says he doesn't know where the children were throughout the hostage situation, but the girls were exposed to traumatic situations.

A caller to 911 said Riley told another man who tried to intervene that Riley had a gun and threatened to shoot the other man. The caller said only a knife was seen.

The county 911 center advised about 4:40 p.m. that someone could hear screaming coming from upstairs in the apartment and could hear Riley saying there are hostages and "They are all going to die."

When Warren police arrived, they were able to get inside the apartment. They saw Riley at the top of the stairs holding a knife to the neck of the woman. He was holding her by the hair. Then he and the woman went out of sight. Officers tried to talk to Riley, but he would not comply with officers.

The episode ended peacefully at about 8 p.m. — 3 1/2 hours after the initial 911 call. Around 7 p.m., police were able to remove the three girls, ages, 4, 5 and 9. The woman walked away from the apartment with police officers a short time later.

It's the second time this month Riley has been involved in a tense situation with police. The earlier one, on Aug. 3, involved the same female as Tuesday's hostage situation and involved officers outside of a home trying to get him to give himself up.

Officers with several departments were called to the female's address on Nelson Mosier Road in Warren Township because the woman wanted Riley to leave.

Officers responding to the scene were advised from another report that Riley was suicidal, armed with a shotgun and had an active warrant for domestic violence. When police arrived, the woman told them Riley had just left.

Warren police then got into a pursuit with Riley on Austin Avenue in Warren, but Riley reached his home on Bane Street and barricaded himself inside. Warren Township police and others got Riley to give himself up after a short time, and he was taken into custody.

That incident led to a felony charge of failure to comply with the orders of a police officer through Warren Municipal Court.

The case was bound over to a Trumbull County grand jury Aug. 13. The grand jury has not yet acted on it.

Riley was released on bond from the Trumbull County jail Aug. 7 after his arraignment.

A judge in Warren Municipal Court appears to have ordered Riley to receive assessment and treatment for alcohol and mental health issues in the case.