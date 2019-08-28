Record-breaking 19.2 million visitors in Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio tourism bureau says a record-breaking 19.2 million people visited Greater Cleveland in 2018.
Regional tourism bureau Destination Cleveland says the visitor numbers were up 3.9 percent from the previous year. The bureau says that rate of increase outpaced the rest of Ohio and the nation.
The bureau defines a visitor as someone who travels at least 50 miles from home outside of a normal routine.
The Plain Dealer reports Cleveland visitors in 2018 accounted for nearly $6.2 billion in spending, up 6.2 percent from 2017.
The bureau says spending is likely up because of an uptick in people staying the night.
Destination Cleveland president David Gilbert says he’s impressed with the numbers, and that he’s hopeful the bureau will reach its goal of 20 million visitors in 2020.
