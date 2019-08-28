Not guilty plea in fatal Canfield car crash

CANFIELD

Cambria County Recorder Theresa A. Bosel pleaded not guilty to causing the car crash that killed a 69-year-old California man last week in the township.

An attorney for Bosel, 48, of Lisbon, entered the plea to Bosel’s misdemeanor count of aggravated vehicular manslaughter Monday in the county area court in Canfield.

On Aug. 19, Bosel was driving a Jeep Wrangler westbound along Western Reserve Road, when it collided with an SUV driven by a 70-year-old Salem resident, then a sedan driven by 69-year-old Cecil Chamberlain of Carlsbad, Calif., which was forced off the road, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Chamberlain was transported to St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office. Chamberlain’s 66-year-old female passenger also was taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. Neither of the other drivers were seriously injured.