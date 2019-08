Lockup List Wednesday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

ANDERSON, JACOB DYLAN, 01/15/1991, OSP, VANDALISM

BLACK, JUSTIN, 02/05/1980, AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT., COMPLICITY

FAIR, JILLIAN MARIE, 07/10/1988, AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT., THEFT_DECEPTION

FRY, DAVID L, 04/03/1966, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, TELECOMMUNICATIONS HARASSMENT

KRAMER, AARON, 07/07/1989, AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT., THEFT

SOLOMON, JACKLYN S, 09/26/1989, AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT., CRIMINAL TRESPASS

RELEASED

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

CRYTZER, MICHAEL ALAN, 10/20/1974, 07/31/2019, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

EVANS, LOTUS KAREN, 01/26/1984, 03/20/2019, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

HARRIS, MARIAH, 08/17/1986, 08/25/2019

ORR, JASON BRADLEY, 06/03/1975, 08/21/2019

OWENS, SHONDA PRISCILLA, 03/26/1983, 06/13/2019, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORTIY

PEFFER, MARCUS GREGORY, 12/02/1992, 05/21/2019, TURNED OVER TO OTHER SERVICES