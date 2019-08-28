It's 173rd annual Canfield Fair time!

CANFIELD

The 173rd annual Canfield Fair is starting today at the Canfield Fairgrounds, 7265 Columbiana-Canfield Road.

There are more than 100 free shows and exhibits for fairgoers this year, though many prefer to eat their way through the fair’s more than 600 food stands.

New thrills this year include the “Ring of Fire” looping ride.

The fair’s pig iron derby tonight will see draft horses and ponies pulling heavy iron, such as tractors, across the grandstand field.

Fair officials on Thursday will cut the ribbon on what will become the fairgrounds’ new $8.1 million Junior Fair facility at the corner of Wetmore and Goshen lanes. A years-long capital fundraising campaign has raised

$3 million. An official groundbreaking ceremony is set for Sept. 25.

On Friday and Saturday nights, the respective demolition derby and traditional tractor pull will take place on the fair’s grandstand field.

On Sunday, Grammy-winning a capella vocalist group Pentatonix is set to headline the grandstand stage at 8 p.m., with special guest Rachel Platten.

Comedian Gabriel Iglesias will provide laughs at 8 p.m. Monday at the grandstand, as part of his “Beyond the Fluffy” world tour.