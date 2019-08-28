Doctor in murder case gets 2 new lawyers, June trial date
COLUMBUS, (AP) — The Ohio doctor charged with 25 counts of murder is now scheduled for trial next June and has two new lawyers, including one known for successfully defending high-profile clients such as Casey Anthony, formerly of Warren, and Aaron Hernandez.
That lawyer, Florida-based Jose Baez, calls the charges against William Husel “somewhat baffling.” Baez wouldn’t comment on defense strategy after a hearing Wednesday where some court dates were reset.
The Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System found Husel ordered excessive painkillers for dozens of hospital patients who died.
He pleaded not guilty . His previous attorney said the 43-year-old doctor was providing comfort care for dying patients, not trying to kill them.
He’s now represented by Baez and Columbus lawyer Diane Menashe.
Mount Carmel has reached settlements totaling $13.5 million in lawsuits related to Husel.
